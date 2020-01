Pedestrians watch the Olympic Rings monument on a vessel being installed at Odaiba, Tokyo, Japan, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Giant Olympic rings have been installed on the Tokyo waterfront as a monument adding to the Japanese capital's urban landscape and atmosphere ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, the capital's metropolitan government announced on Friday.

The steel symbol of five interlocking rings in blue, yellow, black, green and red stands about 15.3 meters high and 32.6 meters wide on a floating platform at Odaiba Marine Park, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said in a statement. EFE-EPA