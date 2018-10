New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, 10 September 2017. (Nueva York, Estados Unidos) EFE-EPA FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

The New York Giants will be without tight end Evan Engram, who is recovering from a knee injury, when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

The Giants, who have a 1-4 record, will have their season on the line against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, the team's biggest rival in the NFC East.