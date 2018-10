Gibraltar's player Joseph Chipolina (R) vies for the ball against Germany's player Patrick Hermann (L) during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifying - Group D soccer match held at Algarve Stadium in Faro, Portugal, June 13, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/Luis Forra

Gibraltar's national soccer team won 1-0 over host Armenia in a UEFA Nations League clash, earning its first competitive victory in its history.

Defender Joseph Luis Chipolina, 30, netted the lone goal for Gibraltar in the 50th minute, successfully converting a penalty kick.