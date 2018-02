UANL Tigres players Alberto Acosta (L) and Lucas Zelayaran (R) battle for the ball with Atlas's Juan Vigon (C) during the Mexican soccer league's Clausura tournament match between the UANL Tigres and Atlas on Feb. 17, 2018, at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

UANL Tigres player Andre Gignac (C) beats Atlas goalkeeper Cristopher Toselli (R) for a goal during the Mexican soccer league's Clausura tournament match between the UANL Tigres and Atlas on Feb. 17, 2018, at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

UANL Tigres player Andre Gignac (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Atlas during the Mexican soccer league's Clausura tournament match between the UANL Tigres and Atlas on Feb. 17, 2018, at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Andre-Pierre Gignac scored two goals to lead the defending champion UANL Tigres to a 2-0 win over Atlas in the eighth round of play in the Mexican soccer league's Clausura tournament.

Gignac has now scored five goals for the defending champion Tigres, who have 12 points and are in 7th place in the standings.