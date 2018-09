Tigres UANL striker Andre-Pierre Gignac in action against the Monterrey Rayados during the Liga MX Apertura tournament match played on Sept. 23, 2018, at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Andre Pierre Gignac had a brace, providing all the scoring for the Tigres UANL in their 2-0 win over Queretaro in the Liga MX 2018 Apertura tournament.

The French striker scored in minutes 48 and 84 of Saturday's match, helping manager Ricardo Ferretti stay on track in the tournament.