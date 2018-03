Tigres player Victor Sosa (L) fights for the ball with Tijuana Xolos player Luis Chavez (R) during the 2018 Clausura tournament match played at University Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 10, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

Tigres player Andre Gignac celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2018 Clausura tournament match played at University Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 10, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

Tigres player Hugo Ayala (L) fights for the ball against Luis Chavez (R), of the Tijuana Xolos, during the 2018 Clausura tournament match played at University Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the lone goal in the UANL Tigres' 1-0 win over the Tijuana Xolos, putting his team in the top spot in the Mexican Clausura tournament standings.

The defending champion Tigres have 21 points, one more than Santos Laguna, which will end this round of tournament play on Sunday with a home match against Monterrey.