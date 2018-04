Tigres players Enner Valencia (L) and Andre Gignac (R) celebrate after scoring against Monterrey during the 2018 Clausura tournament match in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Tigres player Jorge Torres (R) fights for the ball wtih Rayados de Monterrey's Aviles Hurtado (L)during the 2018 Clausura tournament match played in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Sierra

Monterrey's Jesus Molina celebrates after scoring a goal against the Tigres during the 2018 Clausura tournament match played in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

UANL Tigres French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the tying goal against Monterrey, making the score 2-2 and helping the defending Mexican league champions avoid a costly loss in the 2018 Clausura tournament.

The 32-year-old Gignac scored in the 58th minute of Saturday's match, avoiding a loss to the No. 3 team in the standings.