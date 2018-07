Quick Step Floors rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium receives care during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 218km between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, France, July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Most combative rider, Quick Step Floors rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium after crashing during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 218km between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, France, July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Belgian cyclist Philippe Gilbert on Wednesday was forced to pull out from the 2018 Tour de France after he sustained a kneecap injury during the race's 16th stage, saying he was looking forward to next victories.

The Quick Step rider crashed into a stone wall on Tuesday on the 218-kilometer-long stage from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.