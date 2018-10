File photograph showing Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata's Fabian Andres Rinaudo (r) vying for the ball with Ponte Preta's Renato Caja during a Copa Sudamericana match in Campinas, Brazil, Apr. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE File/Sebastião Moreira

Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata this weekend beat Central Cordoba 4-3, securing its place at the Copa Argentina semifinals, where the team will face off against current twice champion River Plate.

After tying the game 1-1 on Saturday with goals by Cordoba's Alfredo Ramirez and La Plata's Jan Hurtado - who delivered the tie-breaking goal six minutes before the end of the match - the two teams disputed the win during a penalty shootout.