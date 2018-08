Manuel Guanini (l), with Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata battles for the ball with Ponte Preta's William Porker (r) on April 5, 2017, during a South American Cup match in Campinhas, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira

Andres Rinaudo (r), with Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, battles for the ball with Ponte Preta's William Pottker (l) on April 5, 2017, during a South American Cup match in Campinhas, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira

Gimnasia and Esgrima La Plata and Union de Santa Fe started their Superliga Argentina campaigns this weekend with wins.

On Saturday, Gimnasia beat Argentinos Juniors 1-0 on a goal by Mauro Maidana, while Union defeated Aldosivi 1-0 with the tally by Franco Soldano.