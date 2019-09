Hernan Paladino, a director and one of the heads of the members area at Argentine first-division club Gimnasia y Esgrima, poses during an interview with EFE at the club's main office in La Plata, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Gimnasia y Esgrima fans wait on Sept. 13, 2019, to buy a ticket for Diego Maradona debut match on Sept. 15 as head coach of the La Plata, Argentina-based first-division club. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A woman examines a Gimnasia y Esgrima jersey on Sept. 13, 2019, at the club's main office in La Plata, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, currently dead last in the Argentine league standings, are all set for soccer legend Diego Maradona's highly anticipated debut Sunday as new head coach.

A director of the club based in La Plata - capital of Buenos Aires province - and one of the leaders of its members area, Hernan Paladino, told EFE that the buzz surrounding the arrival of Argentina's "Golden Boy" has exceeded all expectations.