Emanuel "Manu" Ginobili, who as a teenager was not deemed talented enough to even play professionally in Argentina, became a crucial part of four NBA championship teams as a member of the San Antonio Spurs and on Saturday will receive the ultimate honor when he is enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

He will go down in basketball history as one of the sport's greatest clutch players and for popularizing the Eurostep move now widely used in the NBA on drives to the basket.