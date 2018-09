Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Ashleigh Barty of Australia during the women's singles second round match at the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in the Tokyo suburb of Tachikawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Camila Giorgi of Italy during their second round match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in the Tokyo suburb of Tachikawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Camila Giorgi of Italy celebrates after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their second round match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in the Tokyo suburb of Tachikawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Italy's world No. 37 Camila Giorgi on Thursday upset defending champion and top seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Pan Pacific Open being held in the Japanese capital.

Giorgi stormed to a 6-2 lead but seemed on her way to losing the match as she trailed 0-2 in the decider after losing the second set, but she managed to survive and defeat Wozniacki, the world's second-ranked player.