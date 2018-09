Italian Formula One driver Antonio Giovinazzi of Sauber F1 Team in action during the 2017 Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, April 09, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi is to join the Alfa Romeo Sauber team for the 2019 Formula One season, the team announced Tuesday.

The Ferrari reserve driver is to race alongside former world champion Kimi Raikkonen of Finland, who is to leave Ferrari at the end of the 2018 season and join Sauber on a two-year contract.