Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia (c.) vies for the ball with Leganes striker Guido Carrillo (l.) during a La Liga match that ended in a scoreless tie at Montilivi Stadium in Girona on Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Robin Townsend

Leganes midfielder Javier Eraso (r.) is seen in action during a La Liga match that ended in a scoreless tie at Montilivi Stadium in Girona on Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Robin Townsend

Girona forward Cristhian Ricardo Stuani (l.) vies for the ball with Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo during a La Liga match that ended in a scoreless tie at Montilivi Stadium in Girona on Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Robin Townsend

Girona and Leganes fought to a scoreless tie this Saturday at Montilivi Stadium in a match that got its most threatening scoring chances as it wound to a close.

The tie did, however, allowed the Catalan team coached by Eusebio Sacristan to extend to five the number of matches it has played without a defeat.