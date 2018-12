Alaves defender Guillermo Maripan (L) tries to keep the ball from Girona's Portu during a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, Dec. 5, in Gerona, Spain. EFE-EPA/Robin Townsend

Girona's Alex Granell celebrates after scoring a goal against Alaves during the second leg of a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie on Wednesday, Dec. 5, in Gerona, Spain. EFE-EPA/Robin Townsend

Girona defeated Alaves 2-1 here Wednesday to win 4-3 on aggregate and advance to the knockout stage of the Copa del Rey for the first time since the 1948-1949 season.

With the teams knotted 2-2 after the first leg, the match started slowly and the first chance came only in the 18th minute, when visiting goalkeeper Antonio Sivera had to be sharp to stop Girona's Douglas Luiz on a free kick.