Girona's midfielder Alex Granell (R) and Deportivo de la Coruña's defender Celso Borges (L) in action during the La Liga soccer match between Girona and Deportivo de la Coruña at Montilivi stadium, Gerona, Spain, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Girona's defender Pablo Maffeo (L) fights for the ball with Deportivo La Coruña defender Fernando Navarro (R) during the La Liga soccer match between Girona and Deportivo La Coruña at Montilivi stadium in Gerona, Spain, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Girona's defender Juan Pedro Ramirez celebrates after scoring a goal against Deportivo La Coruña during the La Liga soccer match between Girona and Deportivo La Coruña at Montilivi stadium, Gerona, Spain, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Newly promoted Girona remain unbeaten at Montilivi municipal stadium after defeating Deportivo 2-0 here Friday to climb to sixth place in La Liga.

Depor suffered their 13th consecutive loss and sit 19th, two points from safety.