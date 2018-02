Girona's Bernardo Espinosa (left) and Jonas Ramalho challenge Celta's Lucas Boye during a La Liga match on Tuesday, Feb. 27, in Girona, Spain. EFE-EPA/Robin Townsend

Girona players celebrate after Portu's goal against Celta in a La Liga match on Tuesday, Feb. 27 in Girona, Spain. EFE-EPA/Robin Townsend.

Celta forward Iago Aspas leaves his feet to avoid stepping on Girona defender Carles Planas during a La Liga match on Tuesday, Feb. 27 in Girona, Spain. EFE/Robin Townsend.

Girona defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 here Tuesday to extend their home winning streak to five and climb into seventh place in La Liga.

The contest featured two of the top three scoring duos in La Liga: Cristhian Stuani and Portu for the hosts facing Celta's Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez.