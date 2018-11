Vaelncia forward Rodrigo Moreno (R) and defender Gabriel Paulista (L) react during a La Liga match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista (3-R) in action during a La Liga match against Girona at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia defender Gabrel Paulista (R) and midfielder Francis Coquelin (L) vie for the ball with Girona forward Seydou Doumbia (2-R) during a La Liga match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Girona midfielder Pere Pons (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during a La Liga match against Valencia at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Girona got a solid performance from its keeper and a goal shortly after halftime in a 1-0 victory here Saturday at Mestalla Stadium over Valencia, which has gone winless in its last four Spanish-league matches.

Neither team was clearly in control at the beginning, with both clubs trying either to make surprise runs on the counter-attack or attempt long-range passes.