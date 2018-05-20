Girona midfielder Cristian Protugues (front) vies for the ball with Las Palmas defender Joaquin Navarro during the Spanish First Division League 38th round match between Las Palmas and Girona on May 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Elvira Urquijo A.

Girona midfielder Alejandro Granell (r.) vies for the ball with Las Palmas midfielder Jeronimo "Momo" Figueroa during the Spanish First Division League 38th round match between Las Palmas and Girona on May 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Elvira Urquijo A.

Girona closed a dream of a season that was its debut in the First Division with a 2-1 victory over Las Palmas, which after three years bids farewell to the top category in the worst possible way, with another defeat in front of its fans and 16 consecutive matches without a win.

Two goals by the Uruguayan Christian Stuani, who finishes the season with 21 under his belt, won the game for the Catalan squad, which was always ahead on the scoreboard in a match with all the goals scored in the first half.