Villarreal defender Victor Ruiz (R) escapes from Girona's Cristhian Stuani during a La Liga match on Friday, Aug. 31, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Villarreal's Karl Toko Ekambi (R) vies for the ball with Girona's Pedro Alcala during a La Liga match on Friday, Aug. 31, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Girona celebrate their victory over Villarreal in a La Liga match on Friday, Aug. 31, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Girona bested Villarreal 1-0 here Friday to get their first victory of the 2018-2019 La Liga campaign.

For still-winless Villarreal, it was their second home defeat of the young season.