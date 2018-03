Girona FC's Alex Grannel (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Levante at Montivili Stadium, in Girona, northeastern Spain, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN TOWNSEND

Levante UD's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Levante at Montivili Stadium, in Girona, northeastern Spain, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN TOWNSEND

Girona FC's Pere Pons (L) vies for the ball with Levante UD's Jose Gomez (C) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Levante at Montivili Stadium, in Girona, northeastern Spain, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN TOWNSEND

Girona on Saturday lost two possible points in the La Liga table, coming up short in the 1-1 home draw against Levante in the 30th round of the spanish league.

After a goalless first half, Girona midfielder Alex Granell scored the opening goal for his side in the 54th minute.