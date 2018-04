Alaves defender Ruben Duarte (left) battles Girona's Portu during a La Liga match on Thursday, April 19, at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain. EFE-EPA/David Aguilar

Alaves midfielder Ibai Gomez (left) and Girona's Borja Garcia go up for a ball during their La Liga match on Thursday, April 19, at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain. EFE-EPA/David Aguilar

Girona forward Cristhian Stuani beats Alaves keeper Fernando Pacheco from the penalty spot during a La Liga match on Thursday, April 19, at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain. EFE-EPA/David Aguilar

Girona keeper Bono comes out to challenge Alaves striker John Guidetti during a La Liga match on Thursday, April 19, at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain. EFE-EPA/David Aguilar

Girona remain in the fight for Europa League berths after prevailing 2-1 here Thursday against Alaves in a match that was either side's to win.

In their debut La Liga season, the Catalan club have 47 points from 33 matches and trail sixth-place Villarreal by just four points with five games left.