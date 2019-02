Real Madrid's captain Sergio Ramos reacts during the Spanish First Division La Liga match held between Real Madrid and Girona FC at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid's midfielder Casemiro (R) celebrates with teammate Toni Kroos (C) after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish First Division La Liga match against Girona FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Girona players celebrate after defeating Real Madrid in a Spanish First Division La Liga match held between at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Girona stunned Real Madrid with two second-half goals that gave it a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, thus ending the Catalan team's 10-match winless streak in La Liga on Sunday.

Madrid captain and Spain center-back Sergio Ramos was booked twice during the match, once for handling the ball inside the penalty area and then for a reckless foul which saw him sent off the pitch.