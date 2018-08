Ivory Coast's forward Seydou Doumbia addresses a press conference during his presentation as new player of Primera Division team Girona FC at Estadi de Montilivi stadium in Girona, northeastern Spain, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Spanish La Liga team Girona's latest signing, Ivory Coast forward Seydou Doumbia, said he came to club with the intention of scoring goals.

The 30-year-old arrived in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region after a five-year stint at Serie A powerhouse Roma, although he spent most of that period on loan at CSKA Moscow, where he played for five years previously, Newcastle United, Basel and finally Sporting CP.