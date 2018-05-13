A single goal by Luciano Vietto at minute 61 decided the clash this Saturday between Valencia and the home team Girona at Montilivi Municipal Stadium, which marked the end of First Division soccer here for this historic season, the local club's first among the elite of Spanish soccer.
With the idea of taking advantage of the visit of a prestigious rival, which next season will compete in the Champions League, and spurred by its fans, Pablo Machin's team leaped on the field decided to go on the offensive.