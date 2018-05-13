Girona midfielder Alex Granell (l.) in action against Valencia's Carlos Soler (r.) during the Spanish First Division soccer match won 1-0 by Valencia at Montilivi Stadium in Girona on May 12, 2018. EFE=EPA/Robin Townsend

Valencia's Jeison Murillo (r.) in action against Girona's Faird Boulaya during the Spanish First Division soccer match won 1-0 by Valencia at Montilivi Stadium in Girona on May 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Robin Townsend

A single goal by Luciano Vietto at minute 61 decided the clash this Saturday between Valencia and the home team Girona at Montilivi Municipal Stadium, which marked the end of First Division soccer here for this historic season, the local club's first among the elite of Spanish soccer.

With the idea of taking advantage of the visit of a prestigious rival, which next season will compete in the Champions League, and spurred by its fans, Pablo Machin's team leaped on the field decided to go on the offensive.