Girona's Cristhian Stuani (L) battles for the ball with Fernando Calero of Real Valladolid in the La Liga opener for both clubs on Friday, Aug. 17, in Girona, Spain. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Real Valladolid midfielder Ruben Alcaraz (L) tries to elude Girona's Alex Granell in the La Liga opener for both clubs on Friday, Aug. 17, in Girona, Spain. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Girona forward Portu sends the ball toward the Real Valladolid goal in the La Liga opener for both clubs on Friday, Aug. 17, in Girona, Spain. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Girona were held 0-0 by newly promoted Real Valladolid here Friday in the opening match of the 2018-2019 La Liga season.

The hosts dominated throughout in front of 10,368 spectators at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, but were unable to translate their superiority into goals.