Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) in action against Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at the Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) is helped by Chelsea's Garry Cahill (C) next to referee Anthony Taylor (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at the Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at the Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A first-half goal by Olivier Giroud on Sunday gave Chelsea a 1-0 win over Liverpool, endangering their rival's third-place position in the Premier League table.

In need of securing one of the table's first four spots, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp pitted his usual starting line-up against Chelsea, seeking their first league win in three games.