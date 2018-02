Michelle Gisin of Switzerland in action during the Slalom portion of the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Lindsey Vonn of the USA reacts after dropping out during the Slalom portion of the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Lindsey Vonn of the USA in action during the Slalom portion of the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

(L-R) Silver medal winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA, Gold medal winner Michelle Gisin of Switzerland and Bronze medal winner Wendy Holdener of Switzerland celebrate during the Slalom portion of the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Lindsey Vonn (R) of the USA reacts, next to Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA, after dropping out during the Slalom portion of the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland reacts in the finish area during the Slalom portion of the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin won the gold medal on Thursday in the women's alpine combined slalom at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, as the USA's Lindey Vonn failed to finish in what was her final appearance on the Olympic stage.

Having led the field after the downhill first run, she skied off in the slalom portion of the event, allowing Gisin to take gold.