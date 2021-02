Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) in action against Brighton's Leandro Trossard (L) and Adam Webster (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Brighton Hove Albion in Liverpool, Britain, 03 February 2021. EFE/EPA/Phil Noble

Breel Embolo of Borussia Monchengladbach (2R) is tackled by Silas Wamangituka of VfB Stuttgart during the DFB Cup Round of Sixteen match between VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, 03 February 2021. EFE/EPA/MATTHIAS HANGST

Borussia Mönchengladbach is assessing the possibility of moving the first leg of its Champions League round of 16 tie against Manchester City to Denmark in case the English team is denied entry into Germany because of current travel restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic.