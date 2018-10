Gladbach's players Matthias Ginter (L), Oscar Wendt and goalkeeper Yann Sommer celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Kopatsch

Bayern's Thiago (L) and Gladbach's Matthias Ginter in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Kopatsch

Bayern's Thiago (L) in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Kopatsch

Bayern's Renato Sanches (R) and Gladbach's Christoph Kramer (C) in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Kopatsch

Borussia Mönchengladbach extended Bayern's winless run with a 3-0 win in Munich's Allianz Arena, a result that has increased the pressure on coach Niko Kovac.

Munich has now gone four matches without a win: three in the Bundesliga and one in the Champions League.