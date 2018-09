Rangers FC coach Steven Gerrard (L) reacts during the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round match between FC Shkupi and Rangers in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, on July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Glasgow Rangers coach Steven Gerrard on Wednesday praised Villarreal ahead of the two teams' clash in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

At a press conference prior to the Thursday game, Gerrard said that his team has confidence in their chances of advancing further after this group stage, though many onlookers believe that the Gers are the weakest team in their UEFA Europa League group.