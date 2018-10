Real Valladolid's Fernando Calero (R) vies for the ball with Huesca's Sedar Gurler (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Valladolid and Huesca at Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NACHO GALLEGO

Real Valladolid's midfielder Ruben Alcaraz (L) celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Valladolid and Huesca at Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NACHO GALLEGO

Real Valladolid on Sunday claimed its third win this season in La Liga, topping visiting Huesca 1-0 at Jose Zorrilla stadium.

Huesca started the match by attacking, something striking given that the club has managed only one win, two draws and five defeats so far, something that has made the team drop to the last spot on the standings.