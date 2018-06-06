Fernandinho of Brazil react after a goal scored by Toni Kroos of Germany during the FIFA World Cup 2014 semi final match between Brazil and Germany at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 8, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

The net from one of the goals used in Brazil's 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup will be sold online to raise money for charity, according to the company that manages the stadium where the match was played.

The net will be divided into 8,000 pieces, each of which is to be sold for 71 euros ($84), while one of the goal posts will be displayed in the soccer museum of the German city of Dortmund, Mineirao Stadium, located in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte, said in a statement Tuesday.