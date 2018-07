AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson in action during an Italian Serie A soccer match against SS Lazio at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, 18 November 2017. Premier League club Liverpool confirmed on 19 July 2018 that it has completed the signing of Alisson, the Brazilian national team's top net minder, from AS Roma for a 67-million-pound ($87.2-million) transfer fee, a world record for a goalkeeper. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker reacts during a Europa League round of 16 soccer match between that Serie A club and Olympique Lyon, a contest played in Lyon, France, on 09 March 2017. Premier League club Liverpool confirmed on 19 July 2018 that it has completed the signing of Alisson, the Brazilian national team's top net minder, from AS Roma for a 67-million-pound ($87.2-million) transfer fee, a world record for a goalkeeper. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Liverpool FC confirmed Thursday that it has completed the signing of Brazilian net minder Alisson Becker from AS Roma for a 67-million-pound ($87.2-million) transfer fee, a world record for a goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old goalie signed a long-term contract with the Reds after undergoing a medical, the club said on its Web site, without providing further details.