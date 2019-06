Valencia CF’s goalkeeper Neto (R) vies for the ball against FC Krasnodar’s Viktor Claesson during their Europa League soccer match at Krasnodar Stadium in Krasnodar, Russia, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Yuri Kochetkov

Valencia CF’s goalkeeper Neto (R) during his team’s training session at the club’s facilities in Valencia, Spain, May 08, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Manuel Bruque

FC Barcelona announced Thursday that Valencia's goalkeeper Norberto Murara, best known as Neto, is set to play for the Catalan side for the coming four seasons in a 26 million euro ($29.6 million) deañ.

The deal came just one day after the announcement that Netherlands goalie Jasper Cillessen, 30, is set to join Valencia from Barcelona for 35 million euros.