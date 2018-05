Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in action during a test match against Germany's U-20 in Eppan, Italy, on May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS GILLIAR / POOL

German goalkeepers Bernd Leno (L) and Manuel Neuer (C) shake hands after a test match against Germany's U20 in Eppan, Italy, on May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS GILLIAR / POOL

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on Wednesday took part in his national team's training session ahead of a pre-World Cup friendly against Austria.

On Monday, the goalkeeper played 30 minutes in a friendly against the U20s team that was held behind closed doors.