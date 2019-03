Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) in action against Everton's Bernard (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (L) in action against Everton's Seamus Coleman (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, Mar. 3, 2019.

Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, Mar. 3, 2019.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, Mar. 3, 2019.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, Mar. 3, 2019.

Liverpool relinquished their lead at the top of the English Premier League after playing out a goalless draw against Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night.

After title rivals Manchester City had secured a late 1-0 win away at Bournemouth on Saturday, the Reds needed maximum points against their crosstown rivals to return to the Premier League summit.