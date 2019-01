Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint Germain celebrates a goal during the French Cup de France round of 32 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Strasbourg in Paris, France, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint Germain scores a goal during the French Cup de France round of 32 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Strasbourg in Paris, France, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Neymar of Paris Saint Germain in action during the French Cup de France round of 32 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Strasbourg in Paris, France, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Edinson Roberto Cavani of Paris Saint Germain scores a goal during the French Cup de France round of 32 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Strasbourg in Paris, France, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Goals by Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and Argentinian Angel di Maria gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 victory over Strasbourg on Wednesday, qualifying them for the Round of 16 in the French Cup.

PSG, champions of the tournament for the last four years, took the lead with a goal from Cavani after just four minutes, but had to wait until the 80th minute for the second score, a goal from Di Maria that relieved the tension in the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.