Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (L) is guarded by the Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins during an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, USA, on March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (R) guards the Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins during an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, USA, on March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, USA, on March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Star center Rudy Gobert took advantage of the ejection of Karl-Anthony Towns to dominate on both ends of the floor and lead the red-hot Utah Jazz to a 116-108 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz, who are 14-4 since the French big man returned from a knee injury on Jan. 19, seized control of Friday night's game in the second quarter to go up by double digits at halftime.