Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is in action against Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) during an NBA game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, USA, Mar. 27, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell dunks the ball during an NBA game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, USA, Mar. 27, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Ricky Rubio (L) of the Utah Jazz in action against Kyle Kuzma of the Los Ángeles Lakers during an NBA game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, USA, Mar. 27, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Rudy Gobert scored a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 115-100 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday night.

The Jazz (45-30) have now won three consecutive games to rise to fifth place in the Western Conference standings - with the same record as the Los Angeles Clippers - as they aim to seal a berth in the playoffs with just seven games left in the regular season.