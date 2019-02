Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is in action during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Feb. 1,2019. EFE/ George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio is in action during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Feb. 1,2019. EFE/ George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) is in action against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Feb. 1,2019. EFE/ George Frey

Rudy Gobert and point guard Ricky Rubio, who each posted a double-double, helped the Utah Jazz beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-112 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Friday.

Gobert dominated inside the paint led the scoring for the Jazz, putting up 25 points, as well as making 13 rebounds and two steals.