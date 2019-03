Diego Godin (C) of Uruguay lifts the trophy after winning the 2019 China Cup final soccer match against Thailand in Nanning, southern China, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUN LEE CHINA OUT

Diego Godin (R) of Uruguay leaves the pitch for his teammate Mathias Suarez (C) during the 2019 China Cup final soccer match against Thailand in Nanning, southern China, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUN LEE CHINA OUT

Diego Godin (C) of Uruguay lifts the trophy after winning the 2019 China Cup final soccer match against Thailand in Nanning, southern China, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUN LEE CHINA OUT

Diego Godín has become Uruguay's most capped player with 126 international matches, after taking part in a friendly against Thailand on Monday.

Uruguay and Thailand, along with hosts China and Uzbekistan, participated in the third edition of the soccer friendly tournament of China Cup in the Chinese city of Nanning between Mar. 21-25, 2019.