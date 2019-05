Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann during a press conference held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Majadahona, Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Pablo Simeone during a press conference held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Majadahona, Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo speaks during a press conference held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Majadahona, Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin with the club's president Enrique Cerezo (R) during a press conference held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Majadahona, Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin poses along with his teammates and coaching staff during a press conference held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Majadahona, Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin poses along with his family during a press conference held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Majadahona, Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin reacts during a press conference held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Majadahona, Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin speaks during a press conference held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Majadahona, Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Atletico Madrid's Uruguay defender Diego Godin on Tuesday announced he would leave the Spanish club by the end of the season, but said he would always remain an Atleti fan.

An emotional Godin made the announcement during a press conference held at the Wanda Metropolitano's press room.