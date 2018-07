Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Jon Jay (R) is tagged out by Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki (L) in the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jul 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jul 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Arizona Diamondbacks' starter Zack Godley pitched six full innings and shortstop Nick Ahmed carried the Diamondbacks to a 2-1 victory Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

Godley (11-6) pitched six full innings, allowed five hits, one run, gave a base and got seven batters out on the road towards victory.