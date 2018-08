Godoy Cruz Leonardo Burian celebrates after his team scored a goal against Brazil's Gremio on Aug. 8, 2017, in a Copa Libertadores match played at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Silvio Avila

Godoy Cruz beat Newell's Old Boys 2-1 in the last match of the third round of Superliga Argentina play, moving into third place in the standings.

Godoy Cruz's Santiago "El Morro" Garcia opened the scoring with a goal in the 16th minute and teammate Tomas Cardona made it 2-0 with a goal in the 65th minute.