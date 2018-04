Karen Khachanov of Russia in action during his third-round match against David Goffin of Beligum at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in action against countryman Pablo Andujar during their third-round match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

David Goffin of Beligum in action during his third-round match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Belgium's David Goffin rallied from a set down to defeat Russia's Karen Khachanov 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 Thursday and advance to the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open.

He joins three other top-10 players, including Spanish 10-time champion and world No. 1 Rafael Nadal, in the final eight of this French Open tune-up event.