David Goffin serves the ball to Marco Cecchinato during their second round match at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Onorati

Marco Cecchinato returns the ball to David Goffin during their second round match at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Onorati

David Goffin returns the ball to Marco Cecchinato during their second round match at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Onorati

Belgium's David Goffin beat Italy's Marco Cecchinato 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Tuesday, reaching the third round of the Masters 1,000 in Rome.

Goffin, placed 10th on the ATP ranking, lost the first set after failing to take advantage of his initial 5-1 lead, although he regrouped in the second and third sets, beating Cecchinato 6-2 both times, ending the match in two hours and four minutes.