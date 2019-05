Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against David Goffin of Belgium during their men's singles first round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

David Goffin of Belgium in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles first round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

David Goffin on Tuesday beat Stanislas Wawrinka 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of the Italian Open, setting a second-round date with Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro.

The 23rd-ranked Belgian player took one hour and 52 minutes to get past Wawrinka, world No.29, at the ATP Masters 1,000 Italian event on clay.