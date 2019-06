Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action against David Goffin of Belgium in the Halle Open semifinal in Halle Westphalia, Germany, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

David Goffin of Belgium in action against Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the Halle Open semifinal in Halle Westphalia, Germany, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

David Goffin of Belgium celebrates winning over Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the Halle Open semifinal in Halle Westphalia, Germany, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

David Goffin ended Matteo Berrettini’s campaign in the 2019 Halle Open on Saturday to secure a spot in the final of the tournament, his first since the 2017 Nitto ATP Finals.

The former world number seven emerged victorious 7-6 (4), 6-3 over the Italian in one hour and 37 minutes.